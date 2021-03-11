DGAP-AFR: LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html













Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de





 
