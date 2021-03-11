





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















11.03.2021 / 12:01







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:

LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2021Address: https://www.lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

























11.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



