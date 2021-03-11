





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















11.03.2021 / 16:35









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Thorsten

Nachname(n):

Boeckers



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000KSAG888





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

9,244 EUR





9244,00 EUR



9,258 EUR





740,64 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

9,2450 EUR





9984,6400 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-11; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



