Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








11.03.2021 / 16:35




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Thorsten
Nachname(n): Boeckers

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000KSAG888


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
9,244 EUR 9244,00 EUR
9,258 EUR 740,64 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9,2450 EUR 9984,6400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-11; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7

34131 Kassel

Deutschland
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com





 
