1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Thorsten

Last name(s):

Boeckers



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000KSAG888





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.244 EUR





9244.00 EUR



9.258 EUR





740.64 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

9.2450 EUR





9984.6400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-11; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate Exchange

MIC:

TGAT



