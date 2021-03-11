DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft english

2021. március 11., csütörtök, 16:36















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.03.2021 / 16:35




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Boeckers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KSAG888


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
9.244 EUR 9244.00 EUR
9.258 EUR 740.64 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.2450 EUR 9984.6400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














11.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7

34131 Kassel

Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



65001  11.03.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum