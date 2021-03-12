DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: James
Last name(s): von Moltke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares as replacement for forfeited compensation components of a former employer


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
10.314 EUR 34242.48 EUR
10.4875 EUR 30906.66 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.3956 EUR 65149.1400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
