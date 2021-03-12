





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christiana

Last name(s):

Riley



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG





b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2019









c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.3140 EUR





32881.03 EUR



10.4863 EUR





28858.30 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

10.3938 EUR





61739.3300 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-10; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



