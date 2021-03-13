

Aareal Bank AG: Absence of CEO Hermann J. Merkens, due to ill health, continues





Today, the Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Marija Korsch, that his absence due to ill health will last longer than originally expected and communicated on 8 November 2020. Whether and when Mr Merkens will be able to return to his duties cannot be reliably predicted at this point. The substitution regulations communicated for the Company"s Management Board will remain in force until further notice. The Supervisory Board is expediting the search for a successor, which it has initiated as a precautionary measure, alongside an analysis of the size and composition of the Management Board, as communicated during the annual press conference on 24 February.









Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

