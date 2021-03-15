DGAP-News: Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year 2020
2021. március 15., hétfő, 13:32
Despite the effects of the pandemic, all economic indicators have improved.
- Consolidated turnover of €1,250.2 million (€1,182.5 million in 2019);
- EBITDA at €207.9 million (€191.3 million in 2019);
- EBIT at €169.5 million (€155.3 million in 2019);
- Group net profit at €123.6 million (€113.9 million in 2019)
Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of €0.56 per share.
The Reply Group closed 2020 with a consolidated turnover of €1,250.2 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to €1,182.5 million in 2019.
All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €207.9 million, an increase of 8.7% compared to €191.3 million recorded at December 2019.
EBIT, from January to December, was at €169.5 million, which is an increase of 9.1% compared to €155.3 million at December 2019.
The Group net profit was at €123.6 million, an increase of 8.6% compared to the €113.9 million recorded in 2019.
Following the results achieved in 2020, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of €0.56 per share to the next Shareholders" Meeting, which will be payable on 5 May 2021, with the dividend date set on 3 May 2021 (record date 4 May 2021).
As at 31 December 2020, the Group"s net financial position has been positive, at €158.7 million. As at 30 September 2020, the net financial position was positive, at €135.6 million.
"We still await an uncertain future - concludes Mario Rizzante - "The emergency is still ongoing, with different trends in the countries where we are present and, much depends on the effectiveness and speed of the vaccination plans. The pandemic is, in any case, handing us back a profoundly changed world compared to the one we were used to just twelve months ago. All sectors, even the more traditional ones, have had to reconfigure themselves, digitalising processes and divisions and, at times, reinventing entire business models. This transformation is irreversible and, albeit dramatic for some, it opens up new opportunities for growth and development for companies like ours. High-speed communication software infrastructure, e-commerce, new digital experiences and a strong boost in automation will be the key elements of the economy over the coming years."
The manager responsible for preparing the company"s financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company"s records, ledgers and accounting entries.
Reply
March 15, 2021
This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.
