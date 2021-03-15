DGAP-AFR: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: HAMBORNER REIT AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






HAMBORNER REIT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








15.03.2021 / 13:37



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die HAMBORNER REIT AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 22.03.2021

Ort: https://www.hamborner.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 22.03.2021

Ort: https://www.hamborner.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
