Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting






15.03.2021



Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 14 March 2021, a number of 633,151 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
08.03.2021 188,600 29.1490
09.03.2021 144,900 31.0469
10.03.2021 96,647 30.9121
11.03.2021 109,204 31.9128
12.03.2021 93,800 31.9639

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 14 March 2021 amounts to 16,602,214 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 15 March 2021



Siemens Energy AG



The Executive Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
