Share buyback - 18th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 14 March 2021, a number of 633,151 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

08.03.2021

188,600

29.1490

09.03.2021

144,900

31.0469

10.03.2021

96,647

30.9121

11.03.2021

109,204

31.9128

12.03.2021

93,800

31.9639



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 14 March 2021 amounts to 16,602,214 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 15 March 2021

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board