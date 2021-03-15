DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Talanx Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.03.2021

Ort: https://www.talanx.com/de/investor_relations/ergebnisse_-_berichte/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.03.2021

Ort: https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/reporting/financial_reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
