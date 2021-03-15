DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

2021. március 15., hétfő, 14:56







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


/ CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement






CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information








15.03.2021 / 14:56



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement



In the period from March 8, 2021 until and including March 12, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 142,028 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021.



The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from March 8, 2021 until and including March 12, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:
























Date Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares) Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)
March 8, 2021 25,756 65.5056
March 9, 2021 27,329 66.8117
March 10, 2021 28,893 66.8147
March 11, 2021 30,078 68.2988
March 12, 2021 29,972 67.9032
Total: 142,028 67.1207

 

The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including March 12, 2021 amounts to 247,642 shares.



Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.



The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Koblenz, March 15, 2021



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

The general partner















15.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1175649  15.03.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175649&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum