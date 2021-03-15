Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from March 8, 2021 until and including March 12, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 142,028 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from March 8, 2021 until and including March 12, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

March 8, 2021

25,756

65.5056

March 9, 2021

27,329

66.8117

March 10, 2021

28,893

66.8147

March 11, 2021

30,078

68.2988

March 12, 2021

29,972

67.9032

Total:

142,028

67.1207



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including March 12, 2021 amounts to 247,642 shares.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, March 15, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner