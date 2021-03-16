DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power
2021. március 16., kedd, 08:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power
Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has signed a Right of First Offer agreement with Boom Power Ltd and Boom Developments Ltd ("Boom Power"), a solar park and energy storage developer based in the United Kingdom. The partnership grants Pacifico priority access to Boom Power"s pipeline of currently more than 1 GW of utility scale photovoltaic and battery storage assets under development in the United Kingdom. Pacifico"s pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 600 MW to over 1.6 GW.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
|Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@pacifico-renewables.com
|Internet:
|www.pacifico-renewables.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN371
|WKN:
|A2YN37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1175829
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1175829 16-March-2021 CET/CEST
