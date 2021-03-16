DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance





Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power





16-March-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power





Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has signed a Right of First Offer agreement with Boom Power Ltd and Boom Developments Ltd ("Boom Power"), a solar park and energy storage developer based in the United Kingdom. The partnership grants Pacifico priority access to Boom Power"s pipeline of currently more than 1 GW of utility scale photovoltaic and battery storage assets under development in the United Kingdom. Pacifico"s pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 600 MW to over 1.6 GW.













16-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

