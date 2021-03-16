





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















16.03.2021 / 10:25







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:

Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2021Address: https://www.scout24.com/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 25, 2021Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/financial-reports-presentations Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 25, 2021Address: https://www.scout24.com/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 25, 2021Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/financial-reports-presentations

























16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



