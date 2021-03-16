DGAP-AFR: Scout24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Scout24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.scout24.com/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/financial-reports-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.scout24.com/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/financial-reports-presentations













Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
