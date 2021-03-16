DGAP-AFR: Scout24 AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Scout24 AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: https://www.scout24.com/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/financial-reports-presentations

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: https://www.scout24.com/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/financial-reports-presentations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
