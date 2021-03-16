DGAP-AFR: Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Verallia Deutschland AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2021

Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte













Language: English
Company: Verallia Deutschland AG

Oberlandstraße

88410 Bad Wurzach

Germany
Internet: www.verallia.de





 
