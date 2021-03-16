Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank"s Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans-Jörg Vetter resigns from office due to health reasons
Hans-Jörg Vetter today has informed the Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Manfred Knof that he will resign from the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG by the end of the day due to health reasons. Until a successor is elected, Deputy Chairman Uwe Tschäge will handle the tasks of the Supervisory Board Chairman.
