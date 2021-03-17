DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Change in the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG
2021. március 16., kedd, 14:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG, Dr Alexander von Boch-Galhau has informed the Company today that he will resign from his position as Chairman of the Company"s Supervisory Board after the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting 2021. Dr Alexander von Boch-Galhau had taken over the chairmanship on a transitional basis following the departure of Yves Elsen from the Supervisory Board at the end of 2019. He will remain a full member of the Supervisory Board. At the Supervisory Board meeting to be held immediately after the Annual Shareholders" Meeting 2021, Andreas Schmid will be proposed for election as the new Chairman. Mr Schmid was newly elected to the Supervisory Board at the last Annual Shareholders" Meeting in 2020 at the suggestion of the shareholders" representatives and has already been able to familiarise himself with the company and the tasks ahead.
