DGAP-News: GK Software with an innovation offensive in the cloud development of GK SPOT, the first native, cloud-based big data solution for the retail sector
2021. március 16., kedd, 16:17
GK Software is launching an innovation offensive and has started to develop a new, ground-breaking range of solutions for the retail trade. Using the heading "A new deal for the retail industry", the development of GK SPOT, a completely new cloud-based big data service, will be the special major focus here.
GK SPOT is currently being developed as a big data solution that is tailored to the needs of the retail sector on the tried and tested CLOUD4RETAIL platform; it aims to eliminate existing restrictions and tap into new possibilities. The Fiskal Cloud solution was also developed on the CLOUD4RETAIL platform using the latest technologies and it is now handling more than ten million transactions in real time every day. In addition to GK SPOT, GK"s innovation offensive also includes the Omnibasket.com open platform, which opens up a unique type of retail enterprise solution for extensions for customers and innovators as well as new omni-channel solutions, for example, for managing orders.
The Management Board at GK Software assumes that GK SPOT will enable the company to further extend the competitive edge that the CLOUD4RETAIL platform already enjoys and create the basis for ongoing, high-value cloud solution services for the retail sector. The company is planning to launch the new solution in the market place in 2021.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,071 members of staff (figures for 30 September 2020) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 115.4 million in 2019. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com
