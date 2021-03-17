DGAP-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die HENSOLDT AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.05.2021

Ort: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 07.05.2021

Ort: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html













