16.03.2021 / 17:08



DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports-and-presentations













Language: English
Company: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Mainzer Landstraße 16

60325 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dekabank.de





 
