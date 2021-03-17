DGAP-AFR: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2021

Ort: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen-und-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2021

Ort: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports-and-presentations

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2021

Ort: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen-und-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.03.2021

Ort: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports-and-presentations













