

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations





16-March-2021 / 17:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations



Dortmund, 16 March 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider specialized on charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and Europe, has received an allocation for the sale of smart wallboxes in the low four-digit unit number range from a major German energy supplier as part of a tender process. The two-year framework agreement covers a total call-off volume in the mid to high four-digit range for wallboxes, of which around 50 percent are already expected to be called off in the 2021 financial year. Today"s allocation also includes the delivery of 500 AC charging stations over the next six months.



Contact and notifying person



IR Contact



Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Sebastian Grabert, CFA



Head of Investor Relations



E-mail: ir@comepleo-cs.de



Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

















16-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



