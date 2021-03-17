DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations
2021. március 16., kedd, 17:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC charging stations
Dortmund, 16 March 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider specialized on charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and Europe, has received an allocation for the sale of smart wallboxes in the low four-digit unit number range from a major German energy supplier as part of a tender process. The two-year framework agreement covers a total call-off volume in the mid to high four-digit range for wallboxes, of which around 50 percent are already expected to be called off in the 2021 financial year. Today"s allocation also includes the delivery of 500 AC charging stations over the next six months.
Contact and notifying person
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1176113
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1176113 16-March-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]