16-March-2021 / 21:20 CET/CEST


Berlin, 16 March 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) has received conversion notices for 244 convertible bonds issued by the Company (3.50%, 7/2022, ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds") to be converted into equity.



The applicable conversion price is €0.30, resulting in 81,333,331 new shares (21.17% of the issued share capital) to be issued by the Company in due course. Following the conversion of the Bonds and the issuance of the new shares, the Company will have Bonds in the nominal amount of €44,700,000 outstanding and an issued share capital of €46,552,262.20 million divided into 465.522.622 common bearer shares.

 



