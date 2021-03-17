DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital on its way to a next record-breaking year and guides to further strong profitable growth in 2021
2021. március 17., szerda, 07:30
Corporate News
CLIQ Digital on its way to a next record-breaking year and guides to further strong profitable growth in 2021
- 2020 audited consolidated financial statements confirm preliminary figures released on 9 February
- All company targets exceeded thanks to structural growth drivers
- Net result for 2020: €10.4m (PY: €3.9m) up by 168%; EPS: €1.16 (PY: €0.36)
- Dividend of €0.46 (PY: €0.28) per share to be proposed to AGM
- Strong outlook supports profitable growth strategy
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content, publishes today its annual report 2020 including the outlook for 2021 and announces its dividend proposal.
Statement from Luc Voncken, CEO:
The audited 2020 financials are in line with the preliminary results announced on 9 February 2021: Sales and EBITDA grew against prior year by 69% to €107.0m and 177% to €15.9m respectively. The EBITDA margin was 15% p.a. (in per cent of gross revenue) and the annual marketing spend was €34.2m (PY: €22.2m). The net result for the period increased by 168% to €10.4m and earnings per share amounted to €1.16. According to the company"s dividend policy (40% payout ratio), the Management and Supervisory Boards propose distributing a dividend per share of €0.46 (PY: €0.14 basic dividend and €0.14 bonus dividend distributed) to the next Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2021.
CLIQ Digital"s strong balance sheet reported an equity ratio increase to 72% (PY: 68%) and a net cash position of €0.9m against a net debt position of -€9.6m as at the year-end closing 2019. The strong cash inflow from operations in particular led to a positive free cash flow of €10.5m notwithstanding the dividend payment of €2.1m.
Outlook 2021:
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:
For more information, please refer to our Annual Report 2020 and join today"s earnings call with corresponding slides deck.
Earnings call details:
To attend the call, participants are required to register by clicking on the link below and will then receive personalised dial-in details:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VbARpPKrQwq-_gwJZntoLg
Management will answer questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com no later than 60 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the webcast will be available following the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.
Financial calendar 2021:
For further information, please contact
CLIQ Digital AG
Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser)
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Immermannstr. 13
|40210 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1176020
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1176020 17.03.2021
