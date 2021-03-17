DGAP-AFR: KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. március 17., szerda, 10:39







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








17.03.2021 / 10:39



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht













17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




1176261  17.03.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176261&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum