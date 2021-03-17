DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Fyber announces a start above expectations into 2021
2021. március 17., szerda, 15:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Change in Forecast
Berlin, 17 March 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing that the first two months of 2021 are above expectation and original planning.
In January to February 2021, the Company generated revenue in excess of €54 million (a plus of above 160% compared to the same time last year), net revenue* of €11 million (a plus of above 75% year-over-year) and an adjusted EBITDA* of more than €5 million (first two months of 2020: €-0.2 million). These preliminary revenue results are based on preliminary and unaudited financials and are about 40% above the initial planning for the year 2021.
The Company will consider adjusting its actual guidance for the full year 2021 on the basis of preliminary figures for full first quarter 2021, which shall be announced together with the Annual Report in April 2021.
*Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are defined on page 15 and 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company"s website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations.
Notifying person
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0014433377
|WKN:
|A2P1Q5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1176410
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1176410 17-March-2021 CET/CEST
