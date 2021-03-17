DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.

2021. március 17., szerda, 16:53





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Takeover


Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.


17-March-2021 / 16:53 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 17 March 2021

Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.


Hapag-Lloyd AG (Hapag-Lloyd) has just signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire all shares of the Dutch container shipping company Nile Dutch Investments B.V. (NileDutch). NileDutch is one of the leading providers of container services from and to West Africa. The transaction forms part of Hapag-Lloyd"s strategy to strengthen its own presence in the growing African market. Completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities.






Contact:

Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations



Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Telephone +49 40 3001-2896

Mobile +49 172 875-2126










17-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176241





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1176241  17-March-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176241&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum