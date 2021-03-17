DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Takeover





Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.





17-March-2021 / 16:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Hamburg, 17 March 2021



Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.





Hapag-Lloyd AG (Hapag-Lloyd) has just signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire all shares of the Dutch container shipping company Nile Dutch Investments B.V. (NileDutch). NileDutch is one of the leading providers of container services from and to West Africa. The transaction forms part of Hapag-Lloyd"s strategy to strengthen its own presence in the growing African market. Completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities.









Contact:



Heiko Hoffmann



Senior Director Investor Relations



Hapag-Lloyd AG



Ballindamm 25



20095 Hamburg



Telephone +49 40 3001-2896



Mobile +49 172 875-2126







17-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

