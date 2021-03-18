



DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Dividend













CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year

















17.03.2021 / 18:53









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of 2.30 euros per share

- Dividend yield of 2.5% on the basis of the 2020 year-end share price

Oldenburg, 17 March 2021. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided in its meeting today to propose the twelfth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.30 euros per share for the business year of 2020 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 June 2021 (dividend of previous year: 2.00 euros). On the basis of the share price at the end of 2020 (92.50 euros), shareholders will be receiving a dividend yield of 2.5% with the dividend proposed.





CEWE concluded its 2020 financial year with a clear increase in earnings: operative earnings (EBIT) increased to 79.7 million euros (2019: 56.8 million euros). Turnover rose to 727.3 million euros (2019: 720.4 million euros). Renewed growth in photofinishing played a decisive role in the outstanding Christmas business, with stimulated online business as well as the stay-at-home effect resulting in growth for all the product categories in the CEWE core business segment: sales of CEWE PHOTOBOOKS, photo calendars, wall art, greeting cards and many other photo gifts went up in the Christmas season. Besides additional contribution margins from the rise in sales, the cost-reduction programme, initiated as early as in March at the onset of the pandemic, also improved the EBIT against that of the previous year. Photofinishing thus clearly more than compensated for the negative impact of the retailing and commercial online printing business segments which were hard hit by coronavirus and the related lockdown. On the basis of the growth in earnings, the dividend for the financial year is to be increased to 2.30 euros (previous year: 2.00 euros). Provided that approval is given at the Annual General Meeting, this will be the twelfth consecutive dividend increase. This makes CEWE one of the few German companies to be able to consistently raise dividends over a period covering so many years.

CEWE will present full annual financial statements at the annual report and analysts" press conference to be held on 25 March 2021.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations)



Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 2288, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421, Email: IR@cewe.de





Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,

cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , saxoprint.de, laser-line.de

The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.

Financial schedule



(insofar as already scheduled)





25.03.2021 CEWE 2021 Annual Report and analysts" press conference



25.03.2021 Publication of the 2020 Annual Report



12.05.2021 Publication of the 2021 Q1 interim communication



12.05.2021 Press release on Q1 2021



9.06.2021 2021 Annual General Meeting



10.06.2021 Warburg Highlights Conference



10.08.2021 Publication of the 2021 HY1 interim report



10.08.2021 Press release on 2021 HY1



21.09.2021 2021 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference



23.09.2021 2021 Baader Investment Conference



12.11.2021 Publication of the 2021 Q3 interim communication



12.11.2021 Press release on Q3 2021



22.11.2020 German Equity Forum

About CEWE:



The CEWE Group is Europe"s leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. Concerning their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they trust the company with more than 2.3 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for the online printing market, which is still new. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in more than 20 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX.

More information is available at company.cewe.de.