





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.03.2021 / 21:40









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Gerrard B.

Last name(s):

Schmid



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

President and Chief Executive Officer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.3100 USD





86.55 USD



17.3000 USD





3460.00 USD



17.2800 USD





3456.00 USD



17.2400 USD





8620.00 USD



17.2300 USD





3446.00 USD



17.2200 USD





22386.00 USD



17.2150 USD





53366.50 USD



17.2100 USD





12047.00 USD



17.2000 USD





252152.00 USD



17.1700 USD





12019.00 USD



17.1650 USD





6866.00 USD



17.1600 USD





13728.00 USD



17.1550 USD





5146.50 USD



17.1500 USD





25519.20 USD



17.1450 USD





6840.86 USD



17.1400 USD





10284.00 USD



17.1300 USD





15417.00 USD



17.1275 USD





15414.75 USD



17.1200 USD





1712.00 USD



17.1150 USD





1711.50 USD



17.1100 USD





12319.20 USD



17.1050 USD





3421.00 USD



17.1000 USD





6498.00 USD



17.0900 USD





25635.00 USD



17.0800 USD





4731.16 USD



17.0700 USD





10242.00 USD



17.0600 USD





34512.38 USD



17.0550 USD





6822.00 USD



17.0500 USD





13861.65 USD



17.0400 USD





11433.84 USD



17.0300 USD





14117.87 USD



17.0250 USD





3405.00 USD



17.0200 USD





35690.94 USD



17.0150 USD





6806.00 USD



17.0100 USD





6582.87 USD



17.0000 USD





6800.00 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.1502 USD





676557.7700 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-15; UTC-4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



