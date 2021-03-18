DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

2021. március 17., szerda, 21:41















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.03.2021 / 21:40




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: President and Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
17.3100 USD 86.55 USD
17.3000 USD 3460.00 USD
17.2800 USD 3456.00 USD
17.2400 USD 8620.00 USD
17.2300 USD 3446.00 USD
17.2200 USD 22386.00 USD
17.2150 USD 53366.50 USD
17.2100 USD 12047.00 USD
17.2000 USD 252152.00 USD
17.1700 USD 12019.00 USD
17.1650 USD 6866.00 USD
17.1600 USD 13728.00 USD
17.1550 USD 5146.50 USD
17.1500 USD 25519.20 USD
17.1450 USD 6840.86 USD
17.1400 USD 10284.00 USD
17.1300 USD 15417.00 USD
17.1275 USD 15414.75 USD
17.1200 USD 1712.00 USD
17.1150 USD 1711.50 USD
17.1100 USD 12319.20 USD
17.1050 USD 3421.00 USD
17.1000 USD 6498.00 USD
17.0900 USD 25635.00 USD
17.0800 USD 4731.16 USD
17.0700 USD 10242.00 USD
17.0600 USD 34512.38 USD
17.0550 USD 6822.00 USD
17.0500 USD 13861.65 USD
17.0400 USD 11433.84 USD
17.0300 USD 14117.87 USD
17.0250 USD 3405.00 USD
17.0200 USD 35690.94 USD
17.0150 USD 6806.00 USD
17.0100 USD 6582.87 USD
17.0000 USD 6800.00 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.1502 USD 676557.7700 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-15; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS














17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



65051  17.03.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum