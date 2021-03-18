





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.03.2021 / 21:45









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Gerrard B.

Last name(s):

Schmid



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

President and Chief Executive Officer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.3000 USD





135856.90 USD



17.2200 USD





5166.00 USD



17.1700 USD





1717.00 USD



17.1500 USD





5145.00 USD



17.1300 USD





1713.00 USD



17.1100 USD





5133.00 USD



17.0800 USD





3416.00 USD



17.0100 USD





3402.00 USD



16.9500 USD





966.15 USD



16.9400 USD





33.88 USD



16.9100 USD





5073.00 USD



16.8700 USD





3374.00 USD



16.8000 USD





5040.00 USD



16.7900 USD





6716.00 USD



16.7800 USD





1678.00 USD



16.7400 USD





1674.00 USD



16.7000 USD





1670.00 USD



16.6500 USD





3330.00 USD



16.6400 USD





1664.00 USD



16.6300 USD





14967.00 USD



16.6250 USD





831.25 USD



16.6200 USD





2493.00 USD



16.6100 USD





1677.61 USD



16.6000 USD





4980.00 USD



16.5900 USD





1659.00 USD



16.5850 USD





4975.50 USD



16.5800 USD





5803.00 USD



16.5750 USD





4972.50 USD



16.5700 USD





4971.00 USD



16.5600 USD





828.00 USD



16.5500 USD





7447.50 USD



16.5400 USD





9097.00 USD



16.5300 USD





14050.50 USD



16.5200 USD





18006.80 USD



16.5100 USD





14033.50 USD



16.5000 USD





18991.50 USD



16.4950 USD





6598.00 USD



16.4900 USD





20612.50 USD



16.4800 USD





4944.00 USD



16.4750 USD





1647.50 USD



16.4700 USD





823.50 USD



16.4600 USD





15637.00 USD



16.4500 USD





34528.55 USD



16.4400 USD





28408.32 USD



16.4350 USD





3287.00 USD



16.4300 USD





26288.00 USD



16.4200 USD





21378.84 USD



16.4100 USD





47589.00 USD



16.4000 USD





34440.00 USD



16.3950 USD





3279.00 USD



16.3900 USD





13112.00 USD



16.3800 USD





22375.08 USD



16.3700 USD





11459.00 USD



16.3600 USD





14724.00 USD



16.3500 USD





13080.00 USD



16.3420 USD





3268.40 USD



16.3400 USD





7107.90 USD



16.3300 USD





17963.00 USD



16.3200 USD





17952.00 USD



16.3100 USD





11417.00 USD



16.3000 USD





14686.30 USD



16.2900 USD





11126.07 USD



16.2800 USD





36402.08 USD



16.2700 USD





9924.70 USD



16.2600 USD





17739.66 USD



16.2550 USD





8127.50 USD



16.2500 USD





33556.25 USD



16.2400 USD





21112.00 USD



16.2300 USD





26114.07 USD



16.2200 USD





8110.00 USD



16.2100 USD





9726.00 USD



16.2000 USD





3240.00 USD



16.1900 USD





1619.00 USD



16.1850 USD





809.25 USD



16.1800 USD





4854.00 USD



16.1700 USD





2425.50 USD



16.1600 USD





21008.00 USD



16.1500 USD





12112.50 USD



16.0900 USD





1576.82 USD



16.0850 USD





1608.50 USD



16.0800 USD





3248.16 USD



16.0300 USD





9537.85 USD



16.0200 USD





1602.00 USD



16.0100 USD





12840.02 USD



16.0000 USD





19200.00 USD



15.9700 USD





21910.84 USD



15.9600 USD





6384.00 USD



15.9500 USD





4785.00 USD



15.9300 USD





9558.00 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.4861 USD





1039416.2500 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-16; UTC-4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



