Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.03.2021 / 21:45




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: President and Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
17.3000 USD 135856.90 USD
17.2200 USD 5166.00 USD
17.1700 USD 1717.00 USD
17.1500 USD 5145.00 USD
17.1300 USD 1713.00 USD
17.1100 USD 5133.00 USD
17.0800 USD 3416.00 USD
17.0100 USD 3402.00 USD
16.9500 USD 966.15 USD
16.9400 USD 33.88 USD
16.9100 USD 5073.00 USD
16.8700 USD 3374.00 USD
16.8000 USD 5040.00 USD
16.7900 USD 6716.00 USD
16.7800 USD 1678.00 USD
16.7400 USD 1674.00 USD
16.7000 USD 1670.00 USD
16.6500 USD 3330.00 USD
16.6400 USD 1664.00 USD
16.6300 USD 14967.00 USD
16.6250 USD 831.25 USD
16.6200 USD 2493.00 USD
16.6100 USD 1677.61 USD
16.6000 USD 4980.00 USD
16.5900 USD 1659.00 USD
16.5850 USD 4975.50 USD
16.5800 USD 5803.00 USD
16.5750 USD 4972.50 USD
16.5700 USD 4971.00 USD
16.5600 USD 828.00 USD
16.5500 USD 7447.50 USD
16.5400 USD 9097.00 USD
16.5300 USD 14050.50 USD
16.5200 USD 18006.80 USD
16.5100 USD 14033.50 USD
16.5000 USD 18991.50 USD
16.4950 USD 6598.00 USD
16.4900 USD 20612.50 USD
16.4800 USD 4944.00 USD
16.4750 USD 1647.50 USD
16.4700 USD 823.50 USD
16.4600 USD 15637.00 USD
16.4500 USD 34528.55 USD
16.4400 USD 28408.32 USD
16.4350 USD 3287.00 USD
16.4300 USD 26288.00 USD
16.4200 USD 21378.84 USD
16.4100 USD 47589.00 USD
16.4000 USD 34440.00 USD
16.3950 USD 3279.00 USD
16.3900 USD 13112.00 USD
16.3800 USD 22375.08 USD
16.3700 USD 11459.00 USD
16.3600 USD 14724.00 USD
16.3500 USD 13080.00 USD
16.3420 USD 3268.40 USD
16.3400 USD 7107.90 USD
16.3300 USD 17963.00 USD
16.3200 USD 17952.00 USD
16.3100 USD 11417.00 USD
16.3000 USD 14686.30 USD
16.2900 USD 11126.07 USD
16.2800 USD 36402.08 USD
16.2700 USD 9924.70 USD
16.2600 USD 17739.66 USD
16.2550 USD 8127.50 USD
16.2500 USD 33556.25 USD
16.2400 USD 21112.00 USD
16.2300 USD 26114.07 USD
16.2200 USD 8110.00 USD
16.2100 USD 9726.00 USD
16.2000 USD 3240.00 USD
16.1900 USD 1619.00 USD
16.1850 USD 809.25 USD
16.1800 USD 4854.00 USD
16.1700 USD 2425.50 USD
16.1600 USD 21008.00 USD
16.1500 USD 12112.50 USD
16.0900 USD 1576.82 USD
16.0850 USD 1608.50 USD
16.0800 USD 3248.16 USD
16.0300 USD 9537.85 USD
16.0200 USD 1602.00 USD
16.0100 USD 12840.02 USD
16.0000 USD 19200.00 USD
15.9700 USD 21910.84 USD
15.9600 USD 6384.00 USD
15.9500 USD 4785.00 USD
15.9300 USD 9558.00 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.4861 USD 1039416.2500 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-16; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
