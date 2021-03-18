DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency





18-March-2021 / 11:13 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR



First Sensor AG



Peter-Behrens-Str. 15



12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor Share:



ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, March 18, 2021



First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency



As a result of the ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG (First Sensor) has announced the plan to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM). The FSM site is mainly concentrated on distribution of transmitters and pressure sensors but also handles the calibration of products manufactured in at the site in Berlin-Weißensee. FSM activities will be migrated to the First Sensor sites in Berlin-Weißensee and Oberdischingen through the end of 2021. After the consolidation fixed costs will be reduced by around €3M per year so that costs of the closure have been amortized in the next 3-4 years. This will enhance First Sensor"s competitiveness and supports the goal to become a more scalable business.

About First Sensor AG



Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Disclaimer



This announcement does not represent any solicitation to purchase shares of First Sensor AG. Rather it is intended exclusively for information purposes with regard to possible future developments at the company.

All of the information herein has been prepared by First Sensor AG solely for use in this announcement. The information contained in this announcement has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this announcement should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the announcement. First Sensor AG may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this announcement, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the First Sensor AG"s business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the First Sensor AG"s strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the First Sensor AG"s products, technology changes and new products in the First Sensor AG"s potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.