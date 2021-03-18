DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.03.2021



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/company/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/













Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
