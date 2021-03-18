DGAP-News: Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined Offerings
2021. március 18., csütörtök, 12:35
The introduction of these new trading pairs is the second expansion of Bybit"s markets in as many weeks, following the arrival of BTCUSD0625 futures contract on March 11. ADA/USDT, DOT/USDT and UNI/USDT join the existing linear perpetual trading pairs of BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, LINK/USDT, LTC/USDT, XTZ/USDT and BCH/USDT, as well as Bybit"s inverse perpetual and futures markets.
Traders will be able to select between 1-25x leverage on these new contracts. USDT-margined linear contracts allow traders to use the stablecoin Tether (USDT) as collateral, so they can profit from the volatility while limiting their exposure to falling prices.
"We are delighted to be able to bring these highly demanded coins to our trading platform and offer our customers even more choices," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Bybit is well known for our outstanding liquidity. We have done extensive research and preparation to make sure that the markets of these new trading pairs will be no exception."
