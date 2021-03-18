DGAP-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/gbvwfsag20


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/arvwfsag20

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/gbvwfsag20


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/arvwfsag20













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Deutschland
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
