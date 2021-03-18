DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. március 18., csütörtök, 17:11







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








18.03.2021 / 17:11



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2021

Address: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_Geschaeftsbericht_2020.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2021

Address: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_AnnualReport_2020.pdf













18.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hanover

Germany
Internet: www.delti.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1176684  18.03.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176684&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum