DGAP-News: Shareholders at BB Biotech AG"s AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.60 per share
Media Release as of March 18, 2021
Shareholders at BB Biotech AG"s AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.60 per share
All proposals of BB Biotech AG"s Board of Directors were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today. In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 2, the voting rights of shareholders were exclusively exercised through the independent proxy as per their instructions, since shareholders were not allowed to attend the meeting in person.
Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 3.60 per share. Payment will be made on March 24, 2021, the record date is March 23, 2021 and the ex-dividend date is March 22, 2021.
Shareholders elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman, Dr. Clive Meanwell, Dr. Susan Galbraith, Prof. Dr. Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen and Dr. Thomas von Planta to another one-year term of office.
