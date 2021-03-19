DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.
2021. március 19., péntek, 09:01
UET United Electronic Technology AG launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, launches its new SecTrace system, targeted to enable digital and secure contact tracing to manage pandemic situations. SecTrace is an extremely - on demand - scalable and open system to collect contact data from visiting guests with an anonymous and encrypted processing method to ensure highest and full data protection for all parties involved.
Data can be accessed with secure encryption keys and only for governmentally authorized contact processing. The system is fully GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.
The SecTrace system is open for already developed and new applications collecting contact information, but it already comes with an own SecTrace-App to be used by hosts (e.g. restaurants, hotels, etc.) for guest registration.
The unique concept enables extremely high scalability and does not require an additional smartphone software or App for the guest. The system can issue unique personal SecTrace Passes for identification that can be used with smartphone or in printed versions. The system is designed to work in stand-alone mode or as an add-on to existing governmental systems or Apps.
The SecTrace system has been derived from already existing Big Data Management Software Tools used in UET"s Network Management Systems for managing international telecommunication networks.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1176876
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1176876 19.03.2021
