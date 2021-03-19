DGAP-AFR: q.beyond AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021. március 19., péntek, 09:51
q.beyond AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2021
Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2021
Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1176897 19.03.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]