19.03.2021



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



q.beyond AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2021

Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2021

Address: https://www2.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/













Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG

Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55

50829 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de





 
