DGAP-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. március 19., péntek, 10:04







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








19.03.2021 / 10:04



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/German/2300/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/German/2300/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021

Address: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelf/English/2300/financial-reports.html













19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1176902  19.03.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176902&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum