DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer Announce New Principal Shirt Partnership
2021. március 19., péntek, 13:24
Manchester United and TeamViewer Announce New Principal Shirt Partnership
Goppingen, 19 March 2021: Manchester United plc ("Manchester United") today announced that it has signed a new five-year agreement with the global technology company TeamViewer as its principal shirt partner. The partnership will begin with the 2021/2022 season.
The agreement will bring together one of the world"s most popular and successful sports teams with one of Europe"s fastest-growing software companies.
The partnership will harness the power of Manchester United"s unrivalled global platform to showcase the unique capabilities of TeamViewer to transform the way the world works and interacts. With its name on the front of the most iconic shirt in sport from the start of next season, TeamViewer will build worldwide awareness of its technology enhancing workplaces and daily lives.
The partnership will introduce Manchester United and its 1.1 billion fans and followers around the world to exciting new technology drawing on TeamViewer"s expertise in remote connectivity services. TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams.
Germany-based TeamViewer has been installed on over 2.5 billion devices, has nearly 600,000 subscribers, and operates in almost all countries globally. The company"s ambitions to harness technology to build bridges among people and businesses, and enable digital progress for everyone, makes it the ideal fit for a football club which has created a global community of fans spanning cultures and continents.
Richard Arnold, Managing Director, Manchester United, said: "We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies. The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses."
Oliver Steil, TeamViewer Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very excited about this partnership, as it will significantly expand our brand positioning and it will help us to market our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customer segments globally. With Manchester United and TeamViewer, two global winning teams join forces: Together as Team United we can bring the fan experience in the legendary Theatre of Dreams to a new level. We are extremely proud Manchester United picked us as partner in their ongoing technology journey."
For more information on the partnership please have a look at: http://www.teamviewer.com/en/manutd
