DGAP-AFR: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








Hiermit gibt die Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.11.2021

Ort: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.11.2021

Ort: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG

Gutenbergstrasse 30

70176 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.ww-ag.com





 
