DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG: Financial Calendar Update for First Half-Year 2021
2021. március 19., péntek, 16:00
PRESS RELEASE
Financial Calendar Update for First Half-Year 2021
Berlin, 19 March 2021 - The Management Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG just announced changes to its financial calendar. The publication of its 2020 Annual Report and of the Interim Statement for the first quarter of 2021 as well as the date for the Annual General Meeting have been moved to a later date. By contrast, the Interim Report for the first half year 2021 and the Interim Statement for the third quarter 2021 will not be postponed and will be published as planned.
The reason for rescheduling these dates is related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, which has been in force in Germany since early November 2020 and which has been tightened by further restrictions since.
Updated financial calendar for 2021:
- 30/04/2021: Release of 2020 Annual Report (previously: 30/03/2021)
- 31/05/2021: Release of Interim Statement as of 31/03/2021 (previously: 11/05/2021)
- 22/06/2021: Annual General Meeting, Berlin (previously: 28/04/2021)
- 10/08/2021: Release of Interim Report as of 30/06/2021
- 09/11/2021: Release of Interim Statement as of 30/09/2021
About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany"s market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag
Investor Relations Contact:
Thomas Eisenlohr
Press and Public Relations Contact:
Karl-Philipp Jann
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1176979
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1176979 19.03.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]