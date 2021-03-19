DGAP-News: GK Software SE reports sharp rise in profits in the 2020 fiscal year - EBITDA margin at 16 percent
2021. március 19., péntek, 16:30
GK Software SE is fully in line with its forecast for the 2020 fiscal year and has succeeded in substantially increasing its earnings. According to preliminary figures, its EBITDA reached a level of 18.5 million euros. This is more than one and a half times the previous year"s result of 12.3 million euros (up 51 percent). Despite the restrictions on sales caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, revenue continued to rise to 117.5 million euros, of which 110 million euros was generated by the CLOUD4RETAIL product platform. This raised EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to 18.5 million euros, equivalent to a 15.7 percent margin on revenue. This is an impressive display of the company"s success in achieving the goals of its efficiency and profitability improvement program.
Despite the restrictions, GK Software was able to acquire eleven new clients on four continents for its core solutions in the 2020 fiscal year. Additionally, three other existing clients decided to switch to CLOUD4RETAIL - OmniPOS in the past year. For the first time, a total of four customers are using the SaaS offering of our core solution CLOUD4RETAIL. Deutsche Fiskal was also extremely successful in attracting new clients, with more than 100 clients opting for its cloud solutions.
The most important development in the fiscal year was the conclusion of SaaS contracts with a minimum order volume of roughly 50 million euros, with terms ranging from three to ten years in most cases. In the classic license business, sales of around seven million euros were generated. For the Executive Board, this indicates a shift toward the cloud business, which it expects to account for an increasingly large share in the years to come.
The company"s complete report is due to be published on April 28.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,071 members of staff (figures for 30 September 2020) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 115.4 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com
Contact
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1176960
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1176960 19.03.2021
