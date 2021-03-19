DGAP-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
2021. március 19., péntek, 17:45
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 19th Interim Reporting and Final Report
Siemens Energy AG completes the share buyback
In the time period from 15 March 2021 until and including 18 March 2021, a number of 331,282 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG as follows:
With these transactions the share buyback was completed on 18 March 2021. The total number of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 18 March 2021 amounts to 16,933,496 shares. This corresponds to 2.33% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average € 23.20844 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to € 392,999,992.62 (excluding incidental transaction charges).
On 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020. The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG was carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).
Munich, 19 March 2021
Siemens Energy AG
The Executive Board
Language:
English
Company:
Siemens Energy AG
|Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|81739 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens-energy.com
