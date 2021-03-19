DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: C&F Consulting EURL

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Cluzel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
76.0000 EUR 19000.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
76.0000 EUR 19000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
