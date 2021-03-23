DGAP-News: Corestate to build new fully integrated property management platform for residential and commercial real estate in Germany under the established Capera brand
Frankfurt, 23 March 2021. The real estate investment management company Corestate is merging and supplementing its service portfolio in property management and establishing a new fully integrated platform for active property management under the umbrella of its CAPERA Immobilien Service GmbH (Capera) subsidiary. The Corestate subsidiary ATOS Property Management GmbH (Atos), with its range of services focused on commercial properties, will be fully merged into the Capera brand, whose focus to date has been on residential properties. Technical property management and technical asset management will be more closely interlinked in the new project management segment in the future.
Corestate now offers its clients enhanced and expanded property management services. The optimised set-up in this area represents a key element of the new corporate strategy with a clear focus on investors and clients. The renowned Bell Report has repeatedly attested to Capera"s market leadership in the residential sector in recent years. The company is now expanding its services at this level to the other asset classes.
"Through the merger of Capera and Atos, we are bringing together the best of both worlds and thereby underscoring the immense importance of property management as a key segment of our holistic product and service offering across the entire life cycle of a property. As announced, we are now streamlining our brand universe and the related internal structures in the right place. This will enable us to act faster and in a more targeted and comprehensive manner for our clients. The new Project Management division will assume an important function here," said René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate.
Corestate"s new service company is represented in 14 locations nationwide and manages a portfolio of more than 1,200 properties with just under 29,000 residential and commercial units and a total of around 3.2 million m² of managed rental space. Capera"s services span all asset classes and cover the full spectrum of active property management in Germany. In the course of merging the subsidiaries, positive effects will also be achieved from an intensified digitalisation process and the concentration of all applications in one software platform. Due to the greater depth of services and the clearly increased degree of professionalisation, Capera will be able to penetrate the market more deeply and is expected to contribute to the growth of the Corestate Group through new business with third-party clients.
"We are in an excellent position at the management level and will continue Capera"s success story with a strong and proven team", added René Parmantier. The Managing Directors Jörg Heberlein and Walter Leitner have been responsible for the development of Capera in a highly effective manner since its foundation. With them, we have two experienced colleagues at the helm who are focused on high service quality and who, as a team with Robert Wildegger as head of the new Project Management division, will now display a renewed influence with leaner and more efficient management structures. I am very happy to have these three on board."
Jörg Heberlein, Managing Director of Capera: "Together with my colleagues Walter Leitner and Robert Wildegger, I am convinced that we will live up to our self-image as one of the market leaders in Germany as a fully integrated property manager with our complete range of services. In addition to the traditional services in the area of property management, we also want to open up new revenue fields beyond the current business and, of course, grow further."
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with roughly € 28 bn in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its customers combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as property management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 additional offices in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Zurich and Amsterdam, among others. The company employs around 800 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.
