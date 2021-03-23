DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note for the early redemption of the existing EUR bond in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Hamburg, 23 March 2021
Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note for the early redemption of the existing EUR bond in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024
Subject to attractive market conditions, Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note in the amount of EUR 300 million. To this end, Hapag-Lloyd has today engaged a consortium of banks to arrange and conduct meetings with potential investors in the days ahead. The proceeds of this potential senior note issuance are to be used to redeem the existing EUR bond (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024.
As part of these efforts, subject to a successful placement of the new sustainability-linked senior note, Hapag-Lloyd intends to redeem the outstanding senior note early and in full - presumably on 7 April 2021 - at the fixed redemption price of 102.563%.
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
