1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Wendy

Nachname(n):

Johnson



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

Beschreibung:

American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 617760202;

Verhältnis: 4 ADS = 1 MorphoSys AG Stammaktie (ISIN: DE0006632003)

Zum Handel an der Nasdaq







b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

23,35 USD





5837,50 USD







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

23,35 USD





5837,50 USD







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-03-17; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Nasdaq

MIC:

XNAS



