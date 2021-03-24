DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG shows 2020 strong growth and forecasts an even increasing growth for 2021e
2021. március 23., kedd, 20:43
Corporate News
Revenue increase by 7% to EUR 292.3 million (2019: EUR 273.8 million)
Operating cash flow increases by 12.5% to EUR 212.9 million (2019: EUR 189.3 million)
Operating earnings per share (EPS) again on record high of previous year at EUR 0.43
Management Board again confirms growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025
Management Board and Supervisory Board again propose an increase of the dividend for 2020 to EUR 0.28 per share (2018: EUR 0.26)
The current 2021 financial year will benefit from the continuing expansion of the portfolio especially from the first-time effect of full-year revenue and earnigs contribution of the two major projects in Spain. The Management Board expects an even stronger increase in revenue to more than EUR 320 million for the current 2021 financial year. The company plans to achieve operating earnings (EBITDA) of more than EUR 240 million and operating EBIT of more than EUR 138 million. This would result in operating earnings per share (EPS) of 0.46 Euros. The operating cash flow is expected to exceed EUR 210 million to achieve again the significantly above plan realized figure of the previous year.
Encavis consequently follows its growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025 despite the restrictions in daily life due to COVID-19. Even in these difficult times, the Group feel well positioned to achieve its long-term goals.
Encavis AG
About ENCAVIS:
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
