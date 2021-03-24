DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG Encavis publishes first sustainability report 2020

Encavis publishes first sustainability report 2020








* Definition of key sustainability topics, objectives and tasks

* Integration into all operational and strategic processes

* "Sustainability & Communications" Department established

Hamburg, March 24, 2021 - Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Ticker: ECV), a wind and solar park operator which has been promoted to the MDAX recently, published its first sustainability report today. The report underlines the company"s self-image of thinking, acting and working sustainably in all dimensions. At Encavis, transparent evidence of a fundamentally sustainable attitude is part of the company"s structure and strategic orientation. Based on this, key issues, objectives and measures have been integrated for the first time in an overall strategy that holistically considers the areas of strategy and governance, economy, ecology and social issues.



Through development and expansion of its sustainability efforts and transparent sustainability reporting, Encavis wants to position and distinguish itself even more in the future. To achieve its ambitious goals, a new department "Sustainability & Communications" has been established. The team is responsible for further internal development and implementation of sustainability measures and goals. Additionally, to monitor all these activities at top management level a Sustainability Council has been set up.



"This detailed report shows our aspiration to also becoming a sector leader within the field of sustainability. With the establishment of a dedicated sustainability department, we will further strengthen this claim," says Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.



You can find the sustainability report "Sustainability at Encavis 2020" here:
https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/CSR-Statusbericht_2020_EN.pdf


About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to an amount of avoided 1.26 million tonnes of CO2 per annum. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.



Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

Contact:
ENCAVIS AG

Tanja Van den Wouwer

Head of Sustainability & Communications

Tel.: + 49 (0)89 442 306 025

E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com


http://www.encavis.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis













