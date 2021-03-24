DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG Encavis publishes first sustainability report 2020
2021. március 24., szerda, 07:00
Encavis publishes first sustainability report
* Definition of key sustainability topics, objectives and tasks
Through development and expansion of its sustainability efforts and transparent sustainability reporting, Encavis wants to position and distinguish itself even more in the future. To achieve its ambitious goals, a new department "Sustainability & Communications" has been established. The team is responsible for further internal development and implementation of sustainability measures and goals. Additionally, to monitor all these activities at top management level a Sustainability Council has been set up.
"This detailed report shows our aspiration to also becoming a sector leader within the field of sustainability. With the establishment of a dedicated sustainability department, we will further strengthen this claim," says Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.
You can find the sustainability report "Sustainability at Encavis 2020" here:
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1177784
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1177784 24.03.2021
